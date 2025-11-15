iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.