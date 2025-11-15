Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 211,962 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Eversource Energy worth $587,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

