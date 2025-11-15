Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 155,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

