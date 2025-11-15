PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.