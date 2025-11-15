Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 407,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,270,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,914 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559 in the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

