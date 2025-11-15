Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PBR opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

