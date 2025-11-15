Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Shares of TCOM opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

