Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 65.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 144.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $115.16.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.02 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.