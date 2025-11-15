25,288 Shares in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TIM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TIM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TIM by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get TIM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts expect that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s payout ratio is 65.07%.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.