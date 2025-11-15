Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $495,000 Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 69.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $93.90 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.9982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

