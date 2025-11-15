Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 5,481 Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URA. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 219,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

