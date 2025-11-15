Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5,754.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Glaukos by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.81. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

