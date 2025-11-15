Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agilysys by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $62,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,911 shares in the company, valued at $14,322,507.04. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $693,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,828.40. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,557. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

