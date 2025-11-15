Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

USXF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

