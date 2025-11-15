9,469 Shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 929.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.2%

HWC stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.