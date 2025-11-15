Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after buying an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 433,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $177.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $46,462.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,976.73. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,448 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.