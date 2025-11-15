Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $572,000 in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,950,000 after purchasing an additional 904,692 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,400,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 366,640 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,282,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,427 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $49.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

