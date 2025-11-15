2,658 Shares in STERIS plc $STE Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in STERIS by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $258.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.