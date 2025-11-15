Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 123,552 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,552 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

