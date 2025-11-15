Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,871 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.