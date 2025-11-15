Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,871 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

