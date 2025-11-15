Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.33 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

