Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,624,000 after acquiring an additional 364,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after purchasing an additional 999,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

CP stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

