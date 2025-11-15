Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9%

LNG stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.