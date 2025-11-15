iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Position Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $194.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

