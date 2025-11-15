Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.45 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.0% during the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.63. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

