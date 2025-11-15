Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.