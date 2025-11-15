MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.01 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

