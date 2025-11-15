MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

