Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

