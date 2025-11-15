B. Riley Cuts Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $35.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 112.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 684,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 285,691 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

