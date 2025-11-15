Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $332.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.03. Insulet has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insulet by 41.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $1,081,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

