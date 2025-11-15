Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Equities research analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $94,448.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 455,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,711.33. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 68.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,029,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,198 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

