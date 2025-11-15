Proficient Auto Logistics’ (PAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

PAL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

