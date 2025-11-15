Citigroup Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $125.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $2,338,294 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

