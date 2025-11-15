Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $193.24 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,862,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 202,534 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,025.62. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552,261.76. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,126 shares of company stock valued at $93,805,834. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.