ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

