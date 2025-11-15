Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $258.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $262.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.