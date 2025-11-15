Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Essent Group worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $890,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1,036.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,044,000 after buying an additional 900,229 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ESNT opened at $61.48 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,930. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,700.45. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,460. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

