Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $822.11 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.75% of Veeva Systems worth $822,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.2% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day moving average is $277.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.