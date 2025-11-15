Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,068 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Universal Display worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.2%

Universal Display stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $173.45.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

