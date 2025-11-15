Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Exelixis worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $4,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,678. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.65 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

