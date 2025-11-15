Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 253,338 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.78% of Prologis worth $1,735,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

