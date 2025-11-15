Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 17,543 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of F5 worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $234.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.17. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.04 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

