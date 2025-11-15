Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.77. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

