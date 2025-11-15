Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ball worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ball by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Ball Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE BALL opened at $47.60 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

