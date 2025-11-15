Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,746,066 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746,066 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.17% of Xcel Energy worth $1,274,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $155,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5,894.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 998,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after purchasing an additional 981,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research raised Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

View Our Latest Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.