Fluor Corporation $FLR Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 149,716 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fluor worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4,097.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,568 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 145.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 962,382 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,838,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of FLR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

