Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.27 and a 200-day moving average of $462.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.