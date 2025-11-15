Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,849 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,028,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,664,000 after acquiring an additional 642,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,849,000 after purchasing an additional 773,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,271 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,055,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,715 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

