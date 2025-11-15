Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

GOOGL opened at $276.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $292.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $208.59.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.